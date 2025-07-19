In the Town of Porter, full closures of Beam Street are scheduled to begin on Monday July 21 for a NIPSCO pole project, according to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page.

The Town of Porter announced full—though periodic and temporary—closures of Beam Street, beginning on Monday, July 21, as NIPSO undertakes a pole replacement project over I-94.

The closure schedule:

*7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 21. NIPSCO to install matting to a pole on the north side of Beam Street.

*7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 25. NIPSCO to install a new pole on the north side of Beam Street.

*7 p.m. Saturday, July 26, through 12 p.m. Sunday, July 27. NIPSCO to install conductors across I-94.

*7 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, July 28: NIPSCO to remove matting from the pole on the north side of Beam Street.

The official detour:

*North Mineral Springs Road to Howe Road.

*Howe Road to U.S. 20.

*U.S. 20 to Wagner Road.