The Porter County Health Department will host their first-ever Health and Safety Fair on Saturday, August 9, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Portage High School- Portage Indiana.

This free event is open to all ages and will include community vendor booths, free health services, safety demonstrations, giveaways, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The Porter County Health Department says the event is a great opportunity to connect with local organizations, explore important health and safety resources and enjoy a fun day out in the community.