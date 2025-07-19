Michigan City Housing Authority announced their website is now live.

Visit the page at www.emcha.org. The MCHA says you may experience some difficulty in your search, because it’s new. The more traffic to the site will result in it being easier to find. Also, you may be directed to the city’s website/housing authority page, you can hit a link to be redirected to the MCHA page.

In addition, you will also see the Public Notice for the Opening of the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list on August 4, 2025 12:00 a.m. through August 8, 2025 at 11:59 p.m.