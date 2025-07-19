Arnett Construction & Roofing The Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival presented bykicked off yesterday in Michigan City and is taking place now through Sunday!

Some of the worlds most talented sand sculptors take to the Lake Michigan shoreline to create breathtaking works of art in the famous “singing sands”. The event also features local food vendors, an artisan market, QUICK SAND Speed Sculpting, the return of the Community Challenge, and more!