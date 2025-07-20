Join us for Monday Morning Live with LEAP as the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership staff step into the studio on the 3rd Monday every month at 9:30 a.m. to inform our listeners of the upcoming events and exciting news happening in La Porte.

This month, Leslie Schroeder, Employer Solutions Account Executive with Franciscan HEALTHeACCESS, will be in the studio to talk about what their program entails. Jill Schlueter-Kim, Executive Director and Jacqueline Weber, Development Director with Girls on the Run will also call in to update our listeners on how they help thousands of young girls in our communities. Tune in or watch Live on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. on July 21st.