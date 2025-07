Join the family of Mr. Florencio Garza on Saturday, July 26, for an annual Blood Drive in his memory.

The City of Hammond says the Garza family will provide free grilled food for all attendees and a gift for every blood donor.

The event will take place at Northgate Church, located at 2820 165th St., Hammond, IN 46323, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=garzamemorial