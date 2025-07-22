News Release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) has been designated a Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana institution by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education. This designation recognizes PNW’s commitment to supporting the military-affiliated student population at the university – from application to graduation.

“This designation sets us apart at the state level and reinforces the strong, comprehensive support we offer military veterans at PNW,” said Anthony Pilota, veteran services coordinator. “We care deeply for all of our students, especially our veteran students, and we do everything we can to support them. Receiving this recognition lets veteran students know they will receive the support and services they need to succeed here.”

PNW is one of only 28 colleges and universities in Indiana to be recognized as a Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana institution and one of just six institutions to be awarded Tier 1 status, a list that also includes Purdue West Lafayette and Purdue Fort Wayne. Designations and tier status are based on 37 standards across eight categories and include, core requirements; marketing and communication strategies; admissions and enrollment; financial support; institutional support systems; student support services; student engagement; and career and community engagement opportunities. PNW earned a 91% overall performance score on the Collegiate Purple Star Summary Report.

PNW’s Veteran Services program ensures a smooth transition from military life to academic success. The program fosters a supportive peer network and provides a wide range of resources for military-affiliated students, including: help in navigating admission and scholarship processes; free one-on-one tutoring; post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury counseling; community-building events throughout the year, including an annual Veterans Ball; and dedicated veterans lounges, on both the Hammond and Westville campuses, that provide student veterans a safe space to talk and connect over shared experiences. In addition, Veteran Services hosts Green Zone Training, a faculty and staff workshop that helps create a more inviting and understanding campus for student veterans.

“I believe this designation pushes universities to do more to meet higher standards,” Pilota added. “My goal in the next five years is for PNW to score 100 percent. We are not that far off.”

For additional information on PNW’s Veteran Services, visit pnw.edu/veteran-services.