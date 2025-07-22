The Duneland Chamber of Commerce proudly celebrated the outstanding individuals, businesses, and organizations that make our community shine at the 2025 Community Awards Luncheon, held on July 16 at the Spa Special Events Center.

The event honored those who go above and beyond to create a stronger, more vibrant Duneland. Chamber President Maura Mundell shared during the event, “Our community is strong because of the people in this room. Each of you contributes in your own way to make Duneland a better place to live, work, and grow—and today, we celebrate that spirit.”

2025 Community Award Winners:

New Construction Award: Chesterton Police Station, Cergizan’s Auto and Truck Repair, Net Par, Great and Small Animal Clinic

Business Renovation Award: Pizza Terra, Westchester Public Library

Putting Duneland on the Map Award: Chesterton Cruise-In

Humanitarian of the Year: Angela Wehner

Golden Achievement Award: Tom Roberts

Volunteer of the Year: Eric Gillhouse

Serviceperson of the Year: Chief Todd Allen

Duneland Distinguished Woman: Christy Jarka

The Chamber extends a sincere thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us and to our generous sponsors who made the event possible: 1ST Source Bank Chesterton, Avalon Springs Health Campus, Berglund Construction, Cleveland-Cliffs, CLH, CPAs & Consultants, Comcast Business, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Horizon Bank, McColly Real Estate – Paul Boyter, Mojo Video, NIPSCO, NITCO, Northwest Health-Porter, Porter Bank, Tethan’s Candy & Confections, Tudor Floors & More | Kiba Studios, Urschel Laboratories, Inc., Wellsand Landscaping and Hardscapes, and WIMS 95.1 FM/AM 1420/106.7 FM.