The Ogden Dunes Police Department issued a notice to residents regarding recent solicitation:

“We want to address the recent issues concerning the Pest Control individual. Chief Ogden has not spoken to this person about soliciting services, nor has he given permission to any person or company for solicitation to take place without a permit.

“This individual has been cited, and the company involved has been notified. However, due to the aggressive approach of this person and the company’s lack of response when contacted, we kindly request that residents avoid engaging with them. If anyone or any company approaches you or your home, please immediately call the Porter County Dispatch non-emergency line at 219-477-3170. An officer will be dispatched to your location and will deal with the situation.

“In the future, if any company obtains a permit to solicit, we will notify residents through our website and the Police Facebook page.”