LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Superior Construction will conduct overnight lane closures on southbound I-65 to set up the next phase of bridge work between I-94 and Ridge Rd this week, which will then be in place through mid-August.

This traffic configuration change is currently scheduled to occur with overnight lane closures on southbound I-65 from 11 p.m. Thursday, July 24 to 6 a.m. Friday, July 25. A single lane of the ramp from I-94 eastbound to I-65 southbound will also be closed during these overnight hours.

I-65 southbound will be in a new construction layout the following morning, with three lanes in each direction at 35th Ave but one lane closed in each direction north of the eastbound I-94 to southbound I-65 ramp. Traffic south of 35th Ave will be split with two lanes to the left of the work zone and one lane to the right of the work zone. Northbound I-65 will remain in its current traffic configuration.

During this phase of construction, the ramps from I-94 eastbound and I-65 southbound to Ridge Rd will be closed. The detour will be to use I-94 and State Road 53/Broadway to access Ridge Rd. The ramp from I-94 westbound to I-65 southbound remains closed through late August.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area while construction is occurring through mid-October. Bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects are being conducted in three locations on I-65: over 35th Ave, over the ramp from I-65 to westbound I-94, and over the Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad (CFE Railroad).

This work is part of the contract that includes the I-65 bridge deck overlay over Norfolk Southern Railroad between Ridge Rd. and 61st Ave, which has the ramp from Ridge Rd to southbound I-65 closed through mid-August.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.