La PORTE, IN – The LakeFest planning committee has released important information that festivalgoers will want to know before they go, according to Park Superintendent Mark Schreiber.

This Friday, July 25, through Sunday, July 27, a wide array of activities will be held at La Porte’s Pine, Stone and Clear lakes. Featured events will include a free concert performed by global pop sensation Jesse McCartney, a special Friday Night Live at Fox Park, a Family Beach Bash at Stone Lake, fireworks, kids activities, an artisan market, physical activities and more. With events spread throughout the city, Schreiber said residents should take note of nearby parking.

“This year’s festival promises to provide an incredible weekend of entertainment and fun for residents and visitors of all ages,” Schreiber said. “Our team has worked very hard to provide a weekend of memorable experiences, and we expect quite a crowd. That said, we encourage concert goers to arrive early and beware of road closures.”

Parking for LakeFest attendees will be available at the following locations:

Friday through Sunday at Fox Park : Parking will be allowed in all the lots surrounding the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Ron Reed Field. Opening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the south lot off McClung Road will be available for Premier Parking Pass holders only. Also on Saturday evening, parking will be allowed at Scharf Field and auxiliary lots off Truesdell across from The Banks and off Clear Lake Boulevard across from Dunes Event Center.

: Parking will be allowed in all the lots surrounding the Dennis F. Smith Amphitheater and Ron Reed Field. Opening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, the south lot off McClung Road will be available for Premier Parking Pass holders only. Also on Saturday evening, parking will be allowed at Scharf Field and auxiliary lots off Truesdell across from The Banks and off Clear Lake Boulevard across from Dunes Event Center. Saturday through Sunday at Soldiers Memorial Park : Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot, the Cummings Lodge lot, and along Grangemouth Road from the beach house to Lakeshore Drive on the east side of the road. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office.

: Parking will be allowed in the Stone Lake Beach House lot, the Cummings Lodge lot, and along Grangemouth Road from the beach house to Lakeshore Drive on the east side of the road. Overflow parking will be allowed along Veterans Parkway and at the Park Office. Additional parking: The Steam Through History on Pine Lake excursions launch from Unity Park Friday through Sunday, with overflow parking available at the Health Foundation of La Porte Conference & Learning Center on East Shore Parkway.

The following roads/trails will be closed for events:

Truesdell Avenue, from Clear Lake Boulevard to McClung Road, will be closed to through traffic from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday for the Bolt for the Hear/Play For Jake 5K Run/Walk.

The southwestern portion of the Chessie Trail (formerly Hoelocker Drive) will be closed to pedestrians from 11 a.m.- 11 p.m. on Saturday for fireworks staging.

Truesdell Avenue will be closed from 8:25-9:10 p.m. on Saturday for the safety of the fireworks spectators.

Schreiber also noted that festival attendees should plan to bring credit/debit cards with them. He said that while some food and craft vendors may accept cash, all LakeFest-run bars, merchandise tables and event registrations will be cashless.

To learn more or view the full schedule of events, visit laportelakefest.com.