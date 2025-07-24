The City of Valparaiso is reminding the public of cooling centers that are available.

The below information is from a press release last month about cooling centers for 2025:

Valparaiso YMCA (219) 462-4185

1201 Cumberland Crossing

Open Mon – Fri 5:00 am – 10:00 pm, Sat 7:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sun 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524

103 Jefferson St.

Open Mon – Thurs 9:00 am – 8:00 pm., Fri 9:00 am – 6:00 pm, Sat 9:00 am – 5:00 pm,

Sun 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm

Daybreak Resource Center (219) 510-1800

500 Don Hovey Dr.

Open Mon – Sun 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

CoAction (219) 548-2800

2001 Calumet Ave.

Open Mon – Fri 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

In addition, the Valparaiso Police Department offers a special program for individuals who may need special help during weather emergencies. The Contact Assistance Referral (CARE) Program means the VPD will check on residents during harsh weather. To register yourself or a loved one for CARE, please visit https://www.ci.valparaiso.in.us/384/Senior-Care-Program or contact Social Worker Natalie Kasberger at nkasberger@valpopd.com or (219) 476-7943.