In Jasper County, an Indiana Department of Transportation contractor is conducting lane closures on U.S. 24 between County Road 600 East and County Road 1080 West.

U.S. 24 is reduced to one lane with flaggers directing traffic during daytime work hours. Work is ongoing until around August 11 for small structure maintenance and repair.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when traveling through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.