The Michigan City Police Department says it continues its strong partnership with Walmart and City Kids New Wave to put slightly worn bicycles into the hands of children throughout the community.

“Officers from Uniform Patrol Shift I personally delivered the donated bikes from Walmart to City Kids New Wave, helping ensure local kids have the opportunity to ride, explore, and enjoy a healthy, active lifestyle,” MCPD said on Facebook.

“We’re proud to be part of a community that comes together to create positive outcomes for our youth. When police and the community work together—great things happen!”