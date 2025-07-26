News Release, Franciscan Health:

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Tristen Poe always knew he wanted to pursue a discipline in the medical field, he just wasn’t sure which one.

The 2020 La Porte High School graduate eventually settled on nursing after being inspired by his mother and aunts, all of whom are involved in the nursing field.

“Having learned their experiences and gains from their careers opened my eyes to a path I could see myself pursuing,” Poe said. “It was a mold which fit into my idealistic profession. It was because of them that I have never looked back. They continue to be my guides, my shoulders to lean on, my inspiration.”

Poe said his decision to go into nursing came after his first year at Indiana University Bloomington. He was officially accepted into the program in the summer of 2023, meaning he would graduate with his nursing degree in six years with minors in psychology and medical sciences. After graduation, he plans to pursue a doctoral degree and become a certified registered nurse anesthetist.

To assist with his educational expenses, Poe was recently awarded the Franciscan Health Michigan City 2025 Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship fund was established in 2009 as a living memorial to the late Maria Petti, who served at Franciscan Health Michigan City for 35 years as a nurse and peri-operative director. Petti died of cancer in 2008 at the age of 53.

The annual scholarship aims to encourage educational excellence in LaPorte and Porter county undergraduate students and offer financial assistance of up to $5,000 to those seeking surgical careers. Scholarship winners are given preferential consideration for Franciscan Health jobs upon graduation.

“Franciscan Health Michigan City is pleased to carry on Maria Petti’s legacy with the scholarship named in her memory,” said Sarah Jones, vice president and chief nursing officer for Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We congratulate Tristen on his scholarship award and wish him all the best in his future nursing career.”

Poe has worked at Franciscan Health Michigan City in a number of capacities as he has simultaneously pursued his nursing degree, including as a patient companion, student talent acquisition intern and patient care novice.

“To be a recipient of the Maria Petti Scholarship is an absolute honor, as it not only makes me feel valued for my hard work and commitment to being the best student, co-worker and neighbor I can be, but also gives me strength to continue my nursing journey and reach for greater opportunities,” Poe said. “… The values of Franciscan, of nursing and of Maria Petti herself will guide me through these aspirations and bring forth a better version of myself to serve my community.”

The scholarships are funded by donations to the Franciscan Health Foundation. Donations can be made online by selecting Northern Indiana, then the Maria Petti Memorial Scholarship Fund in the dropdown menu or by calling (219) 661-3401.