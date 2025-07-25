A man died Thursday afternoon July 24, after running into traffic on the Indiana Toll Road and being struck by a semi-tractor trailer one mile east of the Chesterton exit, the Indiana State Police said.

According to the ISP, at approximately 12:42 p.m. a trooper was dispatched to the 32 mile marker to investigate a report of a man running in and out of traffic on the Toll Road.

On his arrival a short time later, the trooper observed a “man walking on the inside shoulder of eastbound lanes near mile marker 32.1,” the ISP said. The trooper “parked on the inside shoulder and got out of his police car and began to speak to the man,” identified as a 36-year-old resident of St. Charles, Mo.

“After speaking briefly, the man ran into eastbound traffic and was struck by a gray 2019 Volvo semi that was traveling eastbound in the far right lane,” the ISP said. The trooper ran to the man, “who then became combative” as the trooper attempted to render aid. Porter County EMS arrived and transported the man to a parking lot near the Chesterton exit, from which he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

“Once at the hospital the man was pronounced deceased,” the ISP said.

The driver of the semi, a 34-year-old Pikesville, Md., resident, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the ISP said.

A vehicle determined to belong to the deceased male was located approximately a half mile west of the location where he was found walking.

The eastbound lanes of the Toll Road were closed at approximately 3:54 p.m. to allow for crash reconstruction. Traffic was diverted off at the Chesterton exit until eastbound lanes reopened at approximately 4:47p.m.

****an update from the Town of Chesterton FACEBOOK page