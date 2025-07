Michigan City Parks & Recreation announced that starting Monday, July 28, there will be limited parking due to Lot 1 (main lot) being closed/blocked off for the boats participating in the 2025 Great Lakes Grand Prix.

The lot will be closed/blocked off until the following Monday, August 4.

The Great Lakes Grand Prix is taking place July 28 – Aug. 3.

See the events tab on WIMSradio.com for more information.