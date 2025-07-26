MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department has launched a new mobile tool trailer to support neighborhood groups and local organizations in hosting community cleanup events.

The trailer is available by reservation with at least two weeks’ notice and comes fully stocked with shovels, rakes, gloves, litter pickers, safety vests, cones and other essential cleanup supplies. Interested groups must submit a reservation agreement through the Parks Department outlining the event details and their commitment to tool safety and accountability.

Parks Department staff hope this new resource will energize residents who are eager to improve the appearance of their blocks, parks and green spaces.

“We at the Park Department are excited to partner with our neighbors as we know there are many who care for their neighborhood park. Whenever we can show this is a team effort, the city will benefit,” said Pat Voltz, maintenance director for the Parks Department.

The initiative is designed to give community groups the tools and structure they need to lead their own beautification efforts, while still receiving support from the city.

“The Michigan City Park Department is happy to partner with Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and the Michigan City Common Council to offer a neighborhood cleanup trailer, fully stocked with gloves, buckets and tools through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The trailer can be checked out at the Park Department by organizations who want to host cleanup events in their neighborhoods,” said Shannon Eason, superintendent of the Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department.

City leadership sees the program as part of a broader effort to invest in neighborhoods, support civic engagement and promote long-term pride in place.

“We know that pride in our neighborhoods starts from the ground up. This trailer gives our residents and community partners the tools they need—literally and figuratively—to make a difference. By investing in these kinds of grassroots efforts, we’re not only beautifying our city, but we’re also building stronger connections between neighbors and creating a culture of shared responsibility,” said Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch.

To ensure the trailer and equipment are used effectively and safely, groups must agree to supervise all volunteers, return all tools in good condition and report the total number of volunteers and hours worked within 48 hours after their event. The Parks Department will deliver and pick up the trailer from the designated location.

In addition to the practical tools it provides, city officials hope the trailer becomes a symbol of collective action and community pride.

“Community cleanups are not merely about tidying up; they are about building stronger, more vibrant and more connected communities, and creating a place where residents are proud to call home,” added Eason.

To reserve the trailer or learn more, contact Pat Voltz at 219-873-4740 or pvoltz@emichigancity.com.