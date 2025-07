LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 39 between C.R. 1750 S and C.R. 1800 S beginning on or after Tuesday, July 29.

State Road 39 will be closed for approximately five days while the railroad crossing is worked on in this location. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 8, U.S. 35 and U.S. 30.