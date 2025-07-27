MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA: Homeward Bound Villages, a cooperative rental and affordable housing organization, will hold information sessions to educate and inform future Karwick Village residents on cooperative-style housing at Karwick Village. Construction began on Karwick Village, La Porte County’s first cooperative rental community, in March of 2025. For those interested in becoming future residents, this is the first step in the application process.

“This has been a long process of planning, fundraising, and building to be able to open the resident selection process at Karwick Village. We would like to thank everyone who has contributed to supporting this project and to bringing an affordable, cooperative rental community to La Porte County. The residents are the center of the Karwick Village community, and we are so excited to be at this point, to eventually welcome the first residents in November of this year,” Homeward Bound Village President Sandi Keller said.

Homeward Bound Villages is dedicated to living its mission, creating community through affordable housing. The information sessions will focus on explaining the cooperative lifestyle at Karwick Village and guidelines for qualification. In addition to living in the community, residents participate in the Karwick Village cooperative, which provides economic benefits in the form of lower rents. Participation in the cooperative is mandatory and builds a stronger community. You get to have a say in the day-to-day operation of your community.

The resident information sessions will focus on explaining how the cooperative style of living works. Future residents will learn about their rights and responsibilities and determine whether this style of living is right for them. You’ll learn more about the application process and how to be ready when applications open. In order to apply to become a resident, you must attend at least one information session to be able to apply when applications open this August.

Homeward Bound Villages is looking forward to welcoming anyone interested in attending these sessions, even if you’re just curious to learn how it works. This is an exciting first step in the process of welcoming future residents home to Karwick Village.