The Barker Mansion Presents-Mansion After Hours: From Parlor to Heirloom- Silver Traditions of a Gilded Age Family

Join us for an elegant evening at the Barker Mansion and introduction to the special exhibit, “From Parlor to Heirloom: Silver Traditions of a Gilded Age Family” on Thursday, July 31st at 6pm.

The evening program will feature an in-depth discussion and tour of the Barker family silver exhibit led by Greg Kuharic, a Private Art Dealer, Appraiser and Consultant. Highlighting pieces from the exhibit, Greg will explore the significance of silver in both domestic and social life during the Gilded Age. The discussion will also shed light on how silver craftsmanship and etiquette reflected status, hospitality, and innovation in a rapidly modernizing world.

These newly unveiled artifacts offer a rare glimpse into the private life of one of Michigan City’s most influential families and the aesthetic ideals of the early 20th century. This event is a unique opportunity to appreciate both the artistry and historical context of these exceptional objects. Light refreshments will be served. Space is limited.

Thursday, July 31st | 6:00 PM

The Barker Mansion

$25.00 per person, including a self-guided tour of the mansion.

Gregory Kuharic is a native Hoosier and Ball State University graduate (1974) with a degree in ceramics and sculpture, the field of study that inspired him to become a full-time Studio Potter (1974-1987). He attended Sotheby’s American Arts Course, New York (1987-1988), which resulted in his being hired as Vice President of 19th & 20th Century Decorative Arts at Sotheby’s, New York (1987-2003). During his tenure at Sotheby’s, he was an Antiques Roadshow Appraiser (1997-2001). After leaving Sotheby’s, he became a Private Art Dealer, Appraiser and Consultant (2003-Present). He loves historic architecture and all things art and design related. He lives in his own historic house (money pit) on the river in Mishawaka, Indiana, where he spends too much time gardening and cooking!

For more information and ticket reservations, visit www.barkermansion.org

*** About The Barker Mansion ***

The Barker Mansion located at 631 Washington St in Michigan City preserves the legacy of the Barker family and their contributions to industry and the community. Through historic tours, educational programs, and special events, the mansion continues to connect the past with the present.