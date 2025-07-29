A Gary man died after being struck by a vehicle on I-65 according to the Indiana State Police.

On Saturday, July 26, at approximately 11:57 p.m., Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-65, southbound lanes at the 254 mile-marker. This location is approximately one mile north of U.S. 30 and was under a multi-lane shift for a construction zone.

Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a black 2005 Cadillac had attempted to pull over to the right and was partially stopped in the right lane due to there being a lack of an emergency shoulder. The driver of the vehicle was standing outside of the vehicle and was attempting to put fuel into their vehicle with a gas can when they were struck by a passing vehicle, a Ford Flex. This impact then resulted in the Ford Flex striking the concrete barrier wall that was dividing north and southbound traffic. This second impact resulted in another crash involving a northbound vehicle and the concrete wall.

The individual that was struck by the Ford Flex died at the scene. He has been identified by the Lake County Coroner as 58-year-old Anthony Drake, from Gary. The family has been notified. The other drivers involved in the crash were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.