Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

To promote neighborhood engagement and foster stronger connections within the community, the City

of Valparaiso is hosting a Neighborhood Workshop & Summer Social on Tuesday, August 19 from 5:30

to 7:30 pm at the Forest Park Welter Room, 1155 Sheffield Dr. This engaging event is designed for both

established neighborhood leaders and residents who want to get more involved in their neighborhoods.

In addition to a welcome from Mayor Jon Costas, the workshop will be interactive, with small-group

discussions on key topics such as neighborhood improvement grants and resources, partnership-

building and leadership development. “We’re excited to bring neighbors together to share ideas, learn

from one another and inspire new connections,” said Maggie Clifton, Valparaiso’s Director of

Community Engagement. “Whether you’re already active as part of a formal neighborhood association

or just starting to explore how you can contribute to your neighborhood, this workshop is a great

opportunity to learn more and connect with others.”

To participate in the Neighborhood Workshop & Summer Social, please RSVP by contacting Maggie

Clifton at City Hall, (219) 462-1161 or MClifton@Valpo.us. RSVPs help ensure materials and space for

all participants. View the full agenda at tinyurl.com/agenda-8-19.