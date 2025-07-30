La Porte, July 29, 2025 – Link Up Program Participants will present a Live Concert, with teachers and students nationwide for the 2025–2026 season.

In collaboration with Carnegie Hall the La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is participating in Link Up The Orchestra Swings, a music education program provided by Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute (WMI), during the 2025–2026 season. The nearly 5,000 students participating in the Link Up curriculum will attend a culminating concert on October 8, 2025 at the La Porte Civic Auditorium where they sing and play the recorder or the violin with the orchestra from their seats. This experience often serves as a students’ first concert and provides them with the opportunity to apply the musical concepts they have studied.

For over 35 years, Link Up has paired orchestras with students in grades 3–5 at schools in their local communities to explore orchestral repertoire and fundamental musical skills, including creative work and composition, through a hands-on music curriculum. Link Up addresses the urgent need for music instruction and resources by providing a free, high quality, year-long curriculum that teachers can implement, along with printed and digital classroom materials, online video and audio resources, and the professional development and support necessary to make the program an engaging experience for students.

La Porte County Symphony Orchestra is one of over 100 national and international organizations chosen for this program. Since 2003, Carnegie Hall has partnered with professional, community, and university orchestras across the US and around the world to support their existing education programs and strengthen their partnerships with local schools. In 2025–2026, Link Up will partner with sites in the United States, as well as in Canada, China, Dominican Republic, Spain, Kenya, New Zealand, and Japan, to serve more than 300,000 students and teachers globally. Visit carnegiehall.org/LinkUp for a complete list of participants and further details.

Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute

Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute produces an extraordinary range of music education and social impact programs each season that extend far outside the physical walls of the concert halls. These programs will reach over 800,000 people in New York City, across the United States, and around the globe during the 2024–2025 season.