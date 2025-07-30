UNITED WE RISE is a celebration of our collective commitment to uplifting La Porte County and a concerted effort to raise the funds necessary to help everyone in our community thrive.

United Way of La Porte County provides funding to several local partner agencies whose commitment to HEALTHY COMMUNITY, YOUTH OPPORTUNITY, FINANCIAL SECURITY, and COMMUNITY RESILIENCY is proven through dedicated work and impactful outcomes.

Your support of UNITED WE RISE directly funds these organizations. You can choose to amplify a partner that is especially important to you by helping them complete exciting quests and challenges on social media that will unlock access to funds beyond their regular annual allocation; or you can support everyone with an investment in the general fund that will be matched by other local changemakers and leveraged to achieve maximum effectiveness across our communities. Regardless of how you choose to support, your investment in this work will change lives in La Porte County.

We are UNITED for La Porte County. UNITED IS A BETTER WAY.