The Michigan City Police Department has issued the following statement on parking issues:

With the large number of people visiting the lakefront area this summer, nearby residential streets have experienced an overflow of vehicles. In response, some residents have taken matters into their own hands by placing homemade “No Parking” signs, cones, chairs or other barricades on the public right of way near their homes. In some cases, the extreme measure of arranging unauthorized vehicle tows have occurred.

The frustration of finding a parking spot in the Sheridan Beach/Lakeshore Drive area, especially near your home, is understandable. But placing unauthorized “No Parking” signs, barricades and arranging for vehicles to be towed without legal authority creates confusion, violates city and/or state code, and exposes homeowners to potential liability.

The Michigan City Police Department is asking our residents to continue being patient as we work through these challenges and we are asking our visitors to be mindful of the people who live near the lake. If you are parking in a neighborhood, do so respectfully. Do not block driveways or ignore authorized posted city signage. Officers will be out in these areas and will enforce the parking regulations. If a parking issue arises, please contact the police department via the non-emergency number, 219-874-3221.