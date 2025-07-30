HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) will host the “Roaring Back to School” school-supply giveaway events from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, on both the Hammond and Westville campuses. The events offer area K-12 students an opportunity to gather the supplies they need for a successful academic year.

The events are free and open to families with children in kindergarten through 12th grade who are from local school districts in the surrounding communities. Attendees will be able to visit various supply stations to pick up essential items, including notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, crayons, glue sticks, scissors and more. Students must be present to receive supplies and are encouraged to bring a backpack or bag to collect their items.

The events will be held on the Westville campus in the James B. Dworkin Student Services and Activities Complex, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville, Ind., and on the Hammond campus at the 169th Street Parking Garage, 2200 169 St., Hammond, Ind.

“We are excited to welcome students and families to our campuses, many for the first time, in a fun and welcoming way,” says Christina Maldonado, director of admissions for parents, community and early education at PNW. “This event is more than just school supplies – it is an opportunity for PNW to give back to the community and provide access to resources that help families support their students’ education.”

The events will also feature family-friendly activities, including face painting, arts and crafts, interactive games, music, snacks and more. Families will have an opportunity to connect with a wide variety of community service organizations, including Adapt for Life Autism Services, Coates, Inc., a college readiness organization, Geminus Child Care Resource and Referral, Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana, Indiana Commission for Higher Education, Ivy Tech Community College, local libraries, NorthShore Health Centers and more.

“This event highlights PNW’s ongoing commitment to serving our neighboring communities and providing resources for families,” added Maldonado. “It also helps students see college as attainable and a place where they belong.”

For additional information, visit pnw.edu/bts-giveaway.