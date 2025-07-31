Press Release, Michigan City Police Department:

On July 12th, 2025, at 1:26 am, the LaPorte County E-911 Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call

regarding a person who was shot at BP gas station, located at 1302 East Michigan Boulevard. Officers from

Uniform Patrol Shift III arrived and located 20-year-old, Jordan Rose, suffering from a gunshot wound. First

responders provided life saving measures to Mr. Rose before he was transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City, by LaPorte County EMS, for further medical care. Despite all the efforts by the medical staff, Mr. Rose succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Detectives from the Investigative Division were summoned to the scene and Det./Cpl. Kay Pliske was assigned as the lead Detective. Numerous articles of evidence were collected, and multiple witnesses were interviewed. Det./Cpl. Pliske and the entire Investigative Division worked diligently on this case and identified 25-year-old Michigan City resident, QuaShawn Jenkins, as the suspect.

On the afternoon of July 27th Sgt. Michael Oberle received a tip that placed QuaShawn Jenkins inside a moving red Ford Fusion in the 4300 block of Franklin Street. Sgt. Oberle, along with Officers Zack Wells and Garrett McDaniel, quickly arrived in the area. By utilizing the Flock Safety Camera System, the vehicle was located within 30 minutes. QuaShawn Jenkins was then arrested, based on probable cause, for the Murder of Mr. Rose.

Det./Cpl. Pliske presented this investigation to LaPorte County Prosecutor Sean Fagan and Deputy Prosecutor Sarah Konieczny for review. Upon completion of their review, this matter was presented to the Honorable Superior Court #1 Judge, Jaime Oss. Judge Oss determined probable cause existed to formally charge QuaShawn Jenkins with one (1) Count of Murder (A Felony), one (1) Count of Murder While Committing a Robbery (A Felony) and one (1) Count of Robbery (Level 2 Felony). Bond was set at $1,000,000 Cash Only. Deputy Prosecutor Konieczny will be the lead Prosecutor for this case.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Det./Cpl. Kay Pliske at (219) 874-3221; Extension 1086 or via email at kpliske@emichigancity.com. We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip hotline number of (219) 873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!