On July 31, 2025, Keith Allen Wilson, 58, was arrested on multiple child exploitation related charges after members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant in the 800 block of Ohio Street in LaPorte. An investigation was initiated when detectives received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) related to the on-line activities of a specific Google account traced to Mr. Wilson and his residence.

Mr. Wilson was taken into custody without incident early this morning. He was booked into the LaPorte County Jail where he is facing the following preliminary charges:

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony (4 Counts).

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony (1 Count).

Additional charges may be considered by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office pending the outcome of forensic and laboratory testing of electronic devices. Several items of suspected narcotics evidence were also seized during the execution of the search warrant.

Assisting with this investigation were the following agencies: Indiana State Police North SWAT, Homeland Securities Investigations, and the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until/unless convicted in court.

Please visit https://internetcrimesagainstkids.com to learn more about the efforts of the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.