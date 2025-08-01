U.S. 35/Indiana Ave will close between Marion St and Crescent Dr/18th St beginning on or after Monday, August 4 through the end of November. The official detour will follow State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6.

This closure is for reconstruction of the intersection of Kingsbury Ave, Woodlawn Dr and U.S. 35 and road reconstruction of U.S. 35 through this area. Road reconstruction will include pavement replacement, storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer work.