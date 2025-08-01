U.S. 35/Indiana Ave will close between Marion St and Crescent Dr/18th St beginning on or after Monday, August 4 through the end of November. The official detour will follow State Road 2, State Road 39 and U.S. 6.
This closure is for reconstruction of the intersection of Kingsbury Ave, Woodlawn Dr and U.S. 35 and road reconstruction of U.S. 35 through this area. Road reconstruction will include pavement replacement, storm sewer, water main, and sanitary sewer work.
This is part of the U.S. 35/Indiana Ave pavement replacement and utilities project from Boyd Blvd to State Road 2/Lincolnway. Construction will continue in 2026 with closures on U.S. 35 between Marion St and State Road 2.