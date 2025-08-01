LA PORTE COUNTY, IN— Unity Foundation of La Porte County is awarding nearly $325,000 in scholarships to 173 local students for the 2025-2026 academic year. The recipients will attend 51 colleges and universities across the country, and one in the United Kingdom.

Since 1992, Unity has awarded approximately $5 million from more than 60 scholarship funds to help La Porte County students advance their futures. These scholarship funds were established by community-minded donors who believed in the transformative power of education.

“Receiving a Unity scholarship is more than just financial help. It’s a vote of confidence,” said CC Payne, Director of Operations at Unity Foundation. “It shows students that their community believes in their future.”

A virtual presentation recognizing this year’s recipients and donors is available at uflc.net/scholarships, as well as on Unity’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

“Unity loves investing in local students,” said Unity Foundation President Maggi Spartz. “We’re grateful for the visionary individuals and families who created permanent funds to support them. This generosity helps our students shoulder the burden of tuition and student debt, all while creating a legacy of opportunity. Our hope is that one day, the recipients will be inspired to support future generations of La Porte County students.”

More information about the 2026-2027 scholarship cycle will be available later this year. High school seniors, non-traditional or returning students, and those pursuing certificates or undergraduate, graduate or doctoral degrees are encouraged to visit uflc.net to learn more about the opportunities available. La Porte County high school seniors graduating by June 30, 2026, may apply for the prestigious Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship beginning on Monday, August 4, 2025 at uflc.net/scholarships/lilly.