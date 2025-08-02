MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — As Michigan City continues to experience unprecedented development and job growth, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s administration is taking a deliberate step to ensure residents are first in line to benefit. In partnership with Indiana Plan, the city is proud to launch a new Apprenticeship Readiness Program for Fall 2025.
This hands-on, in-person training will be free for Michigan City residents, who are invited to attend an
open house to learn more on Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
The program reflects Nelson Deuitch’s commitment to growing the City from within—by creating clear
pathways for local residents to pursue high-paying, long-term careers in the union construction and
skilled trades industries.
“The future of Michigan City must include everyone,” the mayor said. “As we build new neighborhoods,
attract major employers, and invest in infrastructure, we also have a responsibility to build up the
people who call this city home. This program helps us do just that—by equipping our residents with the
skills and access they need to succeed in the trades.”
Indiana Plan is one of the most trusted pre-apprenticeship programs in the state, with a strong track
record of preparing individuals for careers in fields like electrical work, plumbing, painting, mechanical
trades, and more. Its comprehensive curriculum, strong industry ties, and emphasis on diversity and
opportunity have helped thousands of Hoosiers begin rewarding careers in skilled trades.
Each two-week session of the Apprenticeship Readiness Program will include more than 40 hours of
instruction in construction basics, OSHA-10 safety training, trade-specific exposure, life skills, and job
readiness tools—including preparation for union apprenticeship applications and entrance exams. While
the program does not guarantee employment, it has been a powerful pipeline for those seeking union
careers, entry-level construction jobs, or future apprenticeships throughout the region.
To be eligible, participants must:
• Be 18 years or older
• Be a Michigan City resident
• Hold a high school diploma, GED, or HSE
• Possess a valid driver’s license
Mandatory orientation sessions, including a TABE test and drug screening, will be held in September
2025. Details about how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.
“We’re not just talking about jobs—we’re creating opportunities that help people build lives and
legacies,” said Kila Ward, director of Michigan City’s Education and Workforce Development
Department. “This partnership is about making the trades more accessible, especially for those who
have historically been left out.”
Emmanuel Turner, Northwest Indiana director for Indiana Plan, added: “The Indiana Plan isn’t just a
program—it’s a pathway. It opens doors for individuals who might never have seen themselves in the
trades and connects them to real careers with purpose. We’re preparing motivated, job-ready
individuals who reflect the communities we serve. For unions and employers, the Indiana Plan is a
strategic partner in building a skilled and inclusive workforce.”
This initiative underscores Michigan City’s broader goals to promote economic mobility, increase
workforce participation, and ensure all residents benefit from the city’s ongoing revitalization.
For more information on Indiana Plan and to be notified when applications open, visit
www.indianaplan.org.