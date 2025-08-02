MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — As Michigan City continues to experience unprecedented development and job growth, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch’s administration is taking a deliberate step to ensure residents are first in line to benefit. In partnership with Indiana Plan, the city is proud to launch a new Apprenticeship Readiness Program for Fall 2025.

This hands-on, in-person training will be free for Michigan City residents, who are invited to attend an

open house to learn more on Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.

The program reflects Nelson Deuitch’s commitment to growing the City from within—by creating clear

pathways for local residents to pursue high-paying, long-term careers in the union construction and

skilled trades industries.

“The future of Michigan City must include everyone,” the mayor said. “As we build new neighborhoods,

attract major employers, and invest in infrastructure, we also have a responsibility to build up the

people who call this city home. This program helps us do just that—by equipping our residents with the

skills and access they need to succeed in the trades.”

Indiana Plan is one of the most trusted pre-apprenticeship programs in the state, with a strong track

record of preparing individuals for careers in fields like electrical work, plumbing, painting, mechanical

trades, and more. Its comprehensive curriculum, strong industry ties, and emphasis on diversity and

opportunity have helped thousands of Hoosiers begin rewarding careers in skilled trades.

Each two-week session of the Apprenticeship Readiness Program will include more than 40 hours of

instruction in construction basics, OSHA-10 safety training, trade-specific exposure, life skills, and job

readiness tools—including preparation for union apprenticeship applications and entrance exams. While

the program does not guarantee employment, it has been a powerful pipeline for those seeking union

careers, entry-level construction jobs, or future apprenticeships throughout the region.

To be eligible, participants must:

• Be 18 years or older

• Be a Michigan City resident

• Hold a high school diploma, GED, or HSE

• Possess a valid driver’s license

Mandatory orientation sessions, including a TABE test and drug screening, will be held in September

2025. Details about how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We’re not just talking about jobs—we’re creating opportunities that help people build lives and

legacies,” said Kila Ward, director of Michigan City’s Education and Workforce Development

Department. “This partnership is about making the trades more accessible, especially for those who

have historically been left out.”

Emmanuel Turner, Northwest Indiana director for Indiana Plan, added: “The Indiana Plan isn’t just a

program—it’s a pathway. It opens doors for individuals who might never have seen themselves in the

trades and connects them to real careers with purpose. We’re preparing motivated, job-ready

individuals who reflect the communities we serve. For unions and employers, the Indiana Plan is a

strategic partner in building a skilled and inclusive workforce.”

This initiative underscores Michigan City’s broader goals to promote economic mobility, increase

workforce participation, and ensure all residents benefit from the city’s ongoing revitalization.

For more information on Indiana Plan and to be notified when applications open, visit

www.indianaplan.org.