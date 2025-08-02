Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have mobile food distribution events at the locations below:

Monday August 4, 2025 – Starke County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Knox United Methodist Church, 201 S. Shield St., Knox, IN 46534

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 – Elkhart County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E., Goshen, IN 46526

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 – Elkhart County

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: New Hope United Methodist Church, 28765 C.R. 4, Elkhart, IN 46514

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Monday, August 11, 2025 – Marshall County

9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Bourbon Helping Hands, 204 N. Washington St., Bourbon, IN 46504

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Monday, August 11, 2025 – Marshall County

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Rd., Culver, IN 46511

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: God’s Highway, 555 Webber St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 – LaPorte County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Salvation Army LaPorte, 3240 Monroe, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: Rolling Prairie United Methodist Church, 3444 U.S. 20, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371

*This distribution is sponsored by Citizens Concerned for the Homeless and Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincolnway, LaPorte, IN 46350

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Friday, August 22, 2025 – Kosciusko County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Kosciusko County Fairgrounds, 1400 E. Smith St., Warsaw, IN 46580

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Saturday, August 23, 2025 – St. Joseph County

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET *While supplies last.

Where: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin St., South Bend, IN 46601

*This distribution is sponsored by Indiana OCRA and will serve 200 households.

Friday, August 29, 2025 – Starke County

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CT *While supplies last.

Where: North Judson United Methodist Church, 210 Central Ave., North Judson, IN 46366

*This distribution is sponsored by USDA and Indiana OCRA and will serve 150 households.

Assorted food items offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box/bag per household.

Distributions are drive through. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.