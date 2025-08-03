LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will have traffic restrictions on State Road 55/Main St between 97th Place and Lewis St beginning on or after Monday, August 4.

State Road 55 will maintain two lanes in each direction, but the center turn lane will be closed and southbound traffic will be shifted to the left to make room for the work zone. Overnight lane closures will be utilized at the start of the project to deliver materials and equipment and at the end of the project to remove them.

Construction will be ongoing through mid-October for bridge work over Main Beaver Dam Ditch where the piles will be cleaned and epoxy coated and two debris walls and a diversion wall will be installed.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.