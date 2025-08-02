There is free parking and continuous shuttle service available from Blue Chip Casino Hotel & Spa (Semi Lot along Hwy 12) to make getting to the XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix action easy and convenient.

See the flyer for more information.

Each August, the award-winning XINSURANCE Great Lakes Grand Prix roars into action, showcasing the world’s fastest and most powerful offshore boats. Watch these high-speed vessels race along the southern shores of Lake Michigan, with stunning views from Washington Park Beach and shoreline. Get up close with boat owners, racers, and teams stationed throughout Washington Park. This free, adrenaline-filled week features a boat parade, lively block party, golf outing, live entertainment, family-friendly activities, festival food and drinks, and the thrill of powerboat racing at its finest! For more information visit www.greatlakesgrandprix.com. This weekend- WASHINGTON PARK, MICHIGAN CITY, IN. Thank you to our WIMS 2025 Great Lakes Grand Prix Sponsors

Thank you to our 2025 WIMS Event Sponsors including Visit Michigan City LaPorte NIPSCO Arnett Construction & Roofing Paladin, Inc.Chesterton Physical Therapy, Inc. Arby's of Michigan City Al's Supermarkets Michigan City Special Events Goodwill Industries of Michiana Highstreet Insurance and Jimmy Johns of Michigan City