MICHIGAN CITY – The Salvation Army of Michigan City is experiencing a significant increase in demand for service, which has left a shortfall in the budget, so the non-profit organization is turning to the public for help. Affected programs include the food pantry and basic assistance programs as local families continue to face economic challenges.

Over the past several years, the number of households served by The Salvation Army of Michigan City has grown dramatically, from approximately 3,300 households in 2018/2019 (Oct. to June) to nearly 4,800 households in 2024/2025 (Oct. to June). The total number of individuals served has increased by nearly 60%, rising from 8,753 to almost 13,916. Additionally, requests for essential items such as diapers and holiday assistance have also seen a substantial rise.

“We are proud to serve our community with compassion and dignity,” said Majors Dale and Becky Simmons, who oversee The Salvation Army Michigan City. “But with grocery prices and operating costs continuing to climb, it is becoming more difficult to meet the growing needs of our neighbors.”

As the number of families and individuals served by The Salvation Army continues to rise, so does the cost to provide these services. “With the price of groceries, utilities, and basically everything on the rise, it is costing us more to serve a growing number of people every year,” Major Dale Simmons said. “This year seems to be especially difficult as funding is being cut in so many ways, so we need to find other ways to continue to provide these services to our neighbors in need.”

The Salvation Army is calling on the community for support to help bridge this gap. Financial contributions enable the organization to provide nutritious food, diapers, and critical resources to families in crisis. Programs and services provided by The Salvation Army of Michigan City include a food pantry, diaper bank, summer camp, weekend backpack feeding program, clothing closet, and spiritual care, as well as Bridges Out of Poverty and Pathway of Hope case management.

“We’re grateful for the generosity we have received throughout the years,” said Major Becky Simmons. “Now, more than ever, our community’s support is vital to ensure no one is turned away during these challenging times.”

The Salvation Army encourages individuals, businesses, and organizations to consider making a gift – whether a one-time donation or ongoing support – to help sustain these essential services throughout 2025.

Donations can be made online at donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/michigancity or in person or by mail at 1201 S. Franklin Street, Michigan City, IN 46360. More information about The Salvation Army of Michigan City is available by calling (219) 874-6885 or visiting www.SAmichigancity.org.