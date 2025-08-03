The South Shore Line (SSL) is pleased to announce an exclusive week-long promotion celebrating grandparents and their grandchildren. From August 10th through August 16th, 2025, grandparents can ride the South Shore Line for free when accompanied by their grandchild(ren).

This special promotion provides an ideal opportunity for grandparents to spend quality time with their grandchildren while enjoying a comfortable and convenient trip on the South Shore Line. The promotion applies to all SSL trains operating between South Bend and Chicago, allowing families to explore countless destinations along the route, from museums and parks to shopping districts and restaurants.

“We value family and recognize the special bond between grandparents and grandchildren,” said Amber Kettring, Manager of Customer Service and Communications for South Shore Line. “This promotion is our way of making it easier for families to create lasting memories together while experiencing the convenience and comfort of traveling by train.”

To take advantage of this promotion, grandparents must simply travel with their grandchild(ren); no special ticket is necessary. The grandchild must possess a valid paid ticket or ride free if eligible under South Shore Line’s Kids Ride Free program – up to three children 13 years of age or under ride free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. Additional children will be charged a reduced fare of half the normal rate.

For schedule information and to plan your trip, please visit mysouthshoreline.com.

The South Shore Line is a commuter rail line operated by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) between Millennium Station in downtown Chicago and the South Bend International Airport in South Bend, Indiana.