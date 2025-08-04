Passengers are advised that free shuttle service will be provided to those attending the Gary Air Show Weekend, taking place from 11am-3pm, Aug. 9-10, 2025, in Marquette Park (1 North Grand Boulevard, Gary, IN).

Passengers can take the South Shore Line to Miller Station, where free shuttle buses provided by Gary Public Transportation Corp. will operate every 10-15 minutes between 10am-4pm, Aug. 9-10. Shuttles will transport passengers between Miller Station and the Gary Air Show.

Please click here for additional Gary Air Show details and information.