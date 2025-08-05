Press Release, Drive Clean Indiana:

Saint John, IN – GOEVIN (Go Electric Vehicle Indiana) announces the award recipients for the GOEVIN Charging Infrastructure Funding Opportunity, aimed at expanding publicly accessible direct current fast charging infrastructure (DCFC) and Level 2 charging infrastructure across Indiana. The GOEVIN team received over 95 intake forms in response to this funding opportunity, which closed on June 30, 2025. The funding will support 18 DCFC projects and 18 Level 2 charging infrastructure projects. All DCFC projects will be completed along Indiana’s Designated Alternative Fuel Corridors.

The 18 awarded DCFC projects will all be publicly accessible with 24/7 access and within close vicinity of major corridors throughout Indiana. The locations of the selected DCFC projects include well-represented travel centers, restaurants, and shopping centers. The 18 awarded Level 2 charging projects address the need for publicly accessible charging during longer dwell times across metropolitan and rural communities. The Level 2 projects selected are highly visible locations that represent both investments from private and public partnerships across Indiana. Selections are currently conditional, and the selected applicants have not entered into any contracts related to this funding opportunity.

“The GOEVIN awards build upon the currently deployed charging infrastructure in the GOEVIN program,” said Drive Clean Indiana’s Program Director Ryan Lisek. “Indiana has invested over $13 billion to support the development of electric vehicles and battery manufacturing facilities. The GOEVIN investments will support the next generation of Hoosier EV drivers.”

In June 2025, the GOEVIN: Closing the Gap Tour hosted eight “Pit Stops” across the state, including Evansville, Clarksville, Indianapolis, Muncie, South Bend, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, and Hammond. At these community events, the GOEVIN team provided information regarding GOEVIN electric fleet success stories, existing GOEVIN charging infrastructure across the state, and the recent charging infrastructure funding opportunity. The GOEVIN: Closing the Gap Tour encouraged local government leaders, fleet operators, businesses, and residents to help “close the gap” in publicly accessible charging infrastructure and empower EV travel throughout Indiana.

GOEVIN anticipates that all projects will begin construction this fall and be completed by the end of 2026. A comprehensive list of awardees is available here. For more information about the GOEVIN program, please visit https://goevin.com.