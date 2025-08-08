WESTVILLE, Ind. – Registration for Franciscan Health’s Strong, Healthy, Empowered (SHE) Women’s Health Conference is now open.

The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central on Saturday, Oct. 4 in the Great Hall at Purdue University Northwest, 1401 U.S. 421 in Westville.

The SHE Women’s Health Conference aims to uplift and empower women across Northwest Indiana to advocate for their own health. The event features breakout sessions, exhibitors, free health screenings, a pamper room, giveaways, light breakfast, lunch, snacks and more.

Keynote speakers include Indiana State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, MD, FACEP; Dunebrook Executive Director Tammy Gierke Button, DDS, MSD and Michigan City Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch.

“I am very excited for the Inaugural SHE Women’s Health Conference,” said Franciscan Health Michigan City and Michigan City at La Porte Community Health Improvement Coordinator Nila Williams. “This will indeed be a day full of education on top health needs and screenings as well as a time to get pampered. As women, we are the caretakers of others and it’s time to advocate for ourselves.”

Current sponsors include Top Sponsor Purdue Federal Credit Union; Gold Sponsor Harbour Trust Investment Management Company; Silver Sponsors: The City of Michigan City and Karpinski & Associates; Bronze Sponsors: Chesterton Physical Therapy, Indiana Black Expo – Michigan City Chapter, the Michigan City Police Department, Purdue University Northwest College of Nursing, Right at Home, Swanson Center and United Way of Greater La Porte County.

The event is open to women over the age of 18. Tickets are $10 per attendee, payable in advance and are non-refundable. Registration must be completed by Sept. 12.

Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are also available and close Aug. 29.

To purchase tickets, become an exhibitor or sponsor or learn more about the event, please go online to https://www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org/SHEconference.