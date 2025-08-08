Valparaiso, IN. — The MAAC Foundation is proud to announce Nicole Gladstone as its new President

and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. In her new role, Gladstone will oversee all

operations and strategic initiatives of the MAAC Foundation, a nonprofit training campus for firefighters,

EMS, law enforcement, and K-9 units. Her appointment comes at a time of growth and opportunity for

the organization, which continues to expand its offerings, partnerships, and impact throughout Northwest

Indiana and beyond.

“I’m honored to join an organization with such a strong legacy and meaningful mission,” said Gladstone.

“Being married to a first responder who graduated from the Volunteer Fire Academy at the MAAC, I’ve

seen firsthand how vital this work is. I’m committed to building on the strong foundation here and

advancing our work in support of first responders.”

Gladstone brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams, managing large budgets, and helping

organizations grow and succeed. She holds a master’s degree in emergency management and has a strong

track record of turning big-picture goals into real results. Over her career, she has led major projects, built

strong partnerships, and ensured that every effort stays true to the organization’s mission while making a

lasting impact. Most recently, she has served as the Publicity Superintendent for the Lake County Fair

and Vice President of Operations and Strategy at Mixdesign, Inc in Hebron, Indiana.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to lead the MAAC Foundation into its next chapter,” said William

Maar, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her passion for our mission, strategic mindset, and proven

leadership make her the ideal person to guide our organization forward.”

The MAAC Foundation, First Responder Training Campus is transforming the landscape of First

Responder training across Northwest Indiana, the state, and the country. With a comprehensive, inclusive

campus, they provide access for all First Responders – EMT personnel, firefighters, law enforcement

officers, and K9 officers – to train at their state-of-the-art facility at no cost. The MAAC is a top provider

of safety, emergency preparedness, and response training with more than 15 buildings, such as classroom

space, residential structures, a live burn building, a flashover chamber, and a 4-story tower. Additionally,

the facility boasts over 40 tactical props spread across 30+ acres. For more information about the MAAC

Foundation and how to help make a safer community as a first responder or community member, visit

www.maacfoundation.org to learn about our services or volunteer.