The Michigan City Police Department, Wal-Mart, and City Kids New Wave continue their collaborative efforts to get bicycles into the hands of youth across the city.

This week, MCPD delivered another round of bicycles to City Kids New Wave—many of which were generously donated by Wal-Mart.

In addition, officers were able to provide refurbished bicycles that “needed a little TLC” before being gifted to local youth.

“This partnership, formed over the summer, is built with long-term goals in mind—creating more opportunities for engagement, mobility, and community connection for our youth,” MCPD said on its Facebook.