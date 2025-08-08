A terminated Porter County Jail officer has been charged with two felony counts, the Porter County Sheriff’s Police reported to the Town of Chesterton.

Fifty-year-old Johnny Maynor III, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate, a Level 5 felony; official misconduct, a Level 6 felony and a misdemeanor count of trafficking with an inmate.

According to the police, on June 11 the Detective Bureau began investigating information received from the Jail Division, concerning a jail officer suspected of trafficking contraband with an inmate. Maynor was subsequently identified as that jail officer, the PCSP said. Maynor was hired at the Porter County Jail on March 20, 2023. He was terminated on July 28.

“​The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining public trust and holding high ethical standards in all divisions,” Sgt. Ben McFall said. “We are proud of the jail supervisors who acted with integrity and our Detective Bureau for its hard work in this investigation. We have no further information available to release at this time.”