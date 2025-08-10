During National Wellness Month, the American Red Cross encourages people to prioritize their personal health and well-being while helping to save lives with a blood or platelet donation. Donors of all blood types – especially those with type O positive or B negative blood – are asked to make an appointment now to prevent a further drop in donor turnout.

In August, the Red Cross will provide free A1C screening – a test commonly used to screen for prediabetes and diabetes – for all donors who make a successful blood, platelet or plasma donation. Fasting is not required for this test, and donors will be able to view their confidential results one to two weeks after their donation in the Blood Donor App or their donor account at RedCrossBlood.org. Donors will receive one A1C test result in a 12-month period.

August also brings changes in routines. Back-to-school plans, the start of fall sports and final summer vacations may be top of mind right now, but patients can’t wait. Making and keeping donation appointments can be the difference in a patient’s treatment journey.

Help save lives and empower your health! Schedule a time to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. Those who come to give Aug. 1-28, 2025, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice. For details on both offers, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Test.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities (local) Aug. 16-31:

Elkhart County

Goshen

8/16/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/17/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/18/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/19/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/20/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/21/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/22/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/23/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/24/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/26/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/27/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/28/2025: 12 p.m. – 6:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/29/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/30/2025: 7 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

8/31/2025: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Goshen Blood Donation Center, 1123 South Indiana

Middlebury

8/18/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Mennonite Church, 203 E. Lawrence

Nappanee

8/19/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nappanee Missionary Church, 70417 S.R. 19 North

Jasper County

Demotte

8/16/2025: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 334 15th Street SW

Remington

8/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Apostolic Christian Church, 16448 S US Hwy 231

Kosciusko County

North Webster

8/19/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Webster Church of God, 302 N Main

Syracuse

8/29/2025: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N Long Dr

Warsaw

8/20/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

8/28/2025: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fireman’s Building, 1013 E. Arthur Street

La Porte County

La Porte

8/30/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., NorthWest Health La Porte Hospital, 1331 State St

Michigan City

8/21/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran, 1237 East Coolspring Ave

8/20/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Elms at Michigan City, 4300 Cleveland Ave

8/23/2025: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Queen of All Saints, 606 S Woodland Ave

8/25/2025: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., City Hall, 100 East Michigan Blvd

8/27/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Laporte County Family YMCA Michigan City Elston Branch, 1202 Spring St

Westville

8/25/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rhen Hilkert American Legion Post 21, 107 N. Flynn Rd

Lake County

Cedar Lake

8/26/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 13039 Wicker Avenue

Crown Point

8/17/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Seventh Day Adventist, 10570 Randolph Street

8/21/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crown Point Community Library, 122 N. Main Street

8/27/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bulldog Park, 183 S west Street

Dyer

8/22/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rise Church Dyer, 704 Joliet Street

8/26/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Dyer Police, 2150 Hart St

Gary

8/17/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., New Hope Church, 2307 Rhode Island Ct.

Highland

8/26/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wicker Memorial Park, 2215 Ridge Rd.

Hobart

8/18/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hobart Family YMCA, 601 W. 40th Place

8/25/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hobart Community Center, 111 E Old Ridge Road

Lowell

8/25/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Signature Banquet Center, 1908 E Commercial Ave

Merrillville

8/19/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Dean and Barbara White Community Center, 6600 Broadway

Schererville

8/18/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Township Community Center, 1515 Lincoln Highway

8/28/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Napleton Autowerks of Indiana, 1349 Indianapolis Blvd

Marshall County

Plymouth

8/20/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Plymouth Public Library, 201 N. Center Street

8/29/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Centennial Park, 1660 N Michigan St

Newton County

Kentland

8/27/2025: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., South Newton High School, 13102 S 50 E

Porter County

Chesterton

8/28/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Chesterton, 2050 West 1100 North

Kouts

8/26/2025: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 507 Rose Street

Portage

8/21/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Portage Public Library, 2665 Irving Street

8/22/2025: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department, 111 Hillcrest Road

8/24/2025: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Real Life Community Church, 3134 Swanson Road

Valparaiso

8/19/2025: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 2610 North Campbell

8/20/2025: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Meridian Title Corporation, 57 Franklin Street, Suite 103

8/22/2025: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Valparaiso Public Library, 103 Jefferson Street

8/26/2025: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Valparaiso University – Harre Union, 1509 Chapel Drive

St Joseph County

Lakeville

8/23/2025: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Biker Church of the Heartland, 305 S Michigan St

Mishawaka

8/20/2025: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Home Instead, 3025 Grape Rd

South Bend

8/20/2025: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 State Hwy 933

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.