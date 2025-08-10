Near Rolling Prairie, there will be alternating lane closures on U.S. 20 between C.R. 250 E and Oak Knoll Rd beginning on or after Monday, August 11.

First, westbound U.S. 20 will be converted to two-way traffic and the eastbound lanes will be closed. No left turns will be allowed through the work zone. Beginning on or around Saturday, August 23, the inside left passing lanes will be closed and traffic will utilize the outside right driving lane in each direction. Left turns will be allowed in the work zone. These traffic configurations will each be in place for approximately two weeks.

On or around Saturday, September 6, the eastbound lanes will be converted to two-way traffic and the westbound lanes will be closed. There will be dedicated left turn lanes at county road intersections, but left turns will not be permitted elsewhere in the work zone. Traffic will remain in this configuration for the remainder of work this construction season, which will be ongoing through the end of November. These lane closures are to replace pipes in four locations and begin road widening.

This project consists of road reconstruction with added center turn lanes and shoulders. This work will also be conducted on U.S. 20 between State Road 39 and Fail Rd and between U.S. 35 and C.R. 400 W. Construction will continue in 2026.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.