Valparaiso, IN. — The MAAC Foundation is proud to announce Nicole Gladstone as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. In her new role, Gladstone will oversee all operations and strategic initiatives of the MAAC Foundation, a nonprofit training campus for firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, and K-9 units. Her appointment comes at a time of growth and opportunity for the organization, which continues to expand its offerings, partnerships, and impact throughout Northwest Indiana and beyond.

“I’m honored to join an organization with such a strong legacy and meaningful mission,” said Gladstone. “Being married to a first responder who graduated from the Volunteer Fire Academy at the MAAC, I’ve seen firsthand how vital this work is. I’m committed to building on the strong foundation here and advancing our work in support of first responders.”

Gladstone brings more than 20 years of experience leading teams, managing large budgets, and helping organizations grow and succeed. She holds a master’s degree in emergency management and has a strong track record of turning big-picture goals into real results. Over her career, she has led major projects, built strong partnerships, and ensured that every effort stays true to the organization’s mission while making a lasting impact. Most recently, she has served as the Publicity Superintendent for the Lake County Fair and Vice President of Operations and Strategy at Mixdesign, Inc in Hebron, Indiana.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to lead the MAAC Foundation into its next chapter,” said William Maar, Chair of the Board of Directors. “Her passion for our mission, strategic mindset, and proven leadership make her the ideal person to guide our organization forward.”