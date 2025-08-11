The ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound is closed today.
The ramp will close again for approximately 1 day during the week of Monday, September 8. This schedule is subject to change.
These short-term closures are needed for highway lighting work at this interchange, which is also resulting in ramp shoulder closures in the area.
Unrelated ramp closures of I-94 westbound to I-65 southbound, I-94 eastbound and I-65 southbound to Ridge Rd, and Ridge Rd to I-65 southbound continue through mid & late August.