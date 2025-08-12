A mobile food pantry is visiting Chesterton Methodist Church today, Aug 12, according to the Town of Chesterton social media.

Operated by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Gary, the food pantry will visit Chesterton United Methodist Church, 434 S. Second St., Chesterton, at 1 p.m. today.

Food distribution will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until all the food is gone.

This is first-come/first served. Please bring identification.

The Catholic Charities Mobile Food Pantry visits Chesterton United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month.