Press Release, City of Valparaiso:

The City of Valparaiso has kicked off a major sewer and stormwater separation project, supported by a $960,000 grant from the United States Environmental Protection Agency with support from Congressman Frank Mrvan. This $1.5 million infrastructure improvement aims to reduce flooding, protect Salt Creek, increase stormwater capacity and enhance overall stormwater management in the city’s downtown area. The project is estimated to remove an estimated 13 million gallons of stormwater from the combined sewer system annually.

The project was spearheaded by Engineering Director Max Rehlander and is currently in the design phase. The City anticipates completing plans by the end of 2025 and beginning construction in March 2026, following the winter thaw. Design work is being led by DLZ, a civil engineering firm with experience in stormwater solutions.

“This project will be another infrastructure milestone by improving infrastructure and protecting private property and the environment from the harmful effects of combined sewer overflows,” said Valparaiso City Services Executive Director Steve Poulos. “We’re grateful for the federal support and pleased to continue investing in a stronger, more resilient Valparaiso.”

This combined sewer separation project will focus on Weston Street, from Lincolnway to Chicago Street, and along Lincolnway to just west of Campbell Street at Village Station. A schematic plan has already been developed by the City of Valparaiso’s Engineering Department, and the new 42-inch storm sewer will eliminate 20 storm inlets from the existing combined sewer system, which currently includes 42 to 48 inch sewers. The separated stormwater will be directed to an existing 60-inch pipe under the Chicago, Fort Wayne & Eastern Railroad.

The project is a continuation of the City’s long-term commitment to improved stormwater management. Under the Costas Administration, the City adopted a Stormwater Master Plan, identifying 17 major stormwater improvement projects – known as the “Super 17” – along with a long-range financial plan. The plan was amended in 2017 and since then, most of those projects, plus an additional 50+ stormwater infrastructure improvement, have been completed at a value of more than $18 million, which has significantly reduced overflow events, volume, backups and flooding and improved the quality of life in the community.

In 2015, the City further advanced this commitment by adopting the Downtown Sewer Separation and Drainage Study, which identified areas within older neighborhoods that would benefit from separating stormwater from sanitary sewer systems. The Weston Street project stems directly from that study and targets an area with a history of localized flooding and sewer backups due to limited capacity.

Once completed, the Weston Street stormwater project will:

Reduce overflow volumes into Salt Creek

Reduce stormwater being directed to the wastewater plant which will decrease energy use at the City’s wastewater treatment plant

Continue to minimize basement backups and street flooding.

The construction will remain within the public right-of-way and will not require any private property acquisition. “This work reflects the priority our city leadership has placed on infrastructure, along with many years of planning and commitment to protecting the environment,” added Poulos. “It’s another example of how we’re building a city that works – today and for the future.”

Further updates will be available as the project continues. Visit Valpo.us for more information about City of Valparaiso projects and priorities.