The Porter County determines that Chesterton Police Department officers acted justifiably and in self defense in a shooting that occurred in June.

The Town of Chesterton released the following information on Monday:

Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann determines that CPD officers acted justifiably and in self defense in shooting outside Hilton Garden Inn

Porter County Prosecuting Attorney Gary Germann released a statement today, Monday, Aug. 11, in which he confirms the results of an Indiana State Police investigation, that Officer Nolan Mancera and Lt. David Virijevich acted in self-defense in the shooting outside the Hilton Garden Inn on June 18.

Germann specifically noted the following in his statement.

*That Gerber had been acting “distant” at the Hilton Garden Inn; that staff there observed him to be in possession of a firearm and asked officers to issue him a trespass warning; and that according to toxicology results he had a “significant amount of methamphetamine” in his system.

*That Gerber discharged his weapon first, striking Mancera.

*That Mancera and Virijevich returned fire, striking Gerber multiple times, before Gerber shot himself in the head.

*That Mancera and Virijevich both “demonstrated their high level of training, professionalism, and courage.”

The full text of Germann’s statement:

On June 18, 2025, Officer Nolan Mancera and Lieutenant David Virijevich

responded to a complaint of an unwanted individual at the Hilton Garden Inn. It was reported to the police that this individual, later identified as Joseph Gerber, 55, had been at the hotel overnight but was not a registered guest. The hotel staff reported further that Gerber had been acting ‘distant’ and in addition had a firearm in his possession. The hotel manager asked the police to ask Gerber to leave the hotel and asked that a trespass warning be issued to him. During the initial contact with Gerber the officers used what are commonly called de-escalation techniques for several minutes but were unsuccessful.

“As Gerber was being escorted from the hotel, he had become increasingly

agitated, and when asked to further identify himself began to first back away from the officers after which he began to run east on Gateway Blvd. While Gerber was fleeing and the officers now chasing him, Gerber reached behind his back, pulled out his firearm, turned and shot Officer Mancera. Both officers returned fire striking Gerber multiple times after first fired upon by Gerber. Gerber continued to fire his weapon at the officers before he turned the weapon on himself and killed himself. The autopsy concluded that Gerber died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Toxicology

results indicate the presence of a significant amount of methamphetamine in his system.

“All officer-involved shootings are investigated by an independent police agency. In this case the investigation was conducted by the Indiana State Police. In total the investigation consisted of interviews with all of the officers involved, any and all civilian eye witnesses at the scene, the forensic crime scene investigation, firearms analysis, body-worn camera footage, along with the autopsy and toxicology findings. The result of the comprehensive, thorough, and detailed investigation is then reviewed by our office in order to address any issues with respect to the use of excessive force—in this case deadly force—by any of the officers involved.

“Without any question Officer Mancera and Lieutenant Virijevich acted in self-defense in that they were not only protecting themselves but also numerous members of the public. Gerber was under the influence of methamphetamine, fired the first shot directly at and striking Officer Mancera, and had an active warrant for his arrest for an alleged violation of the terms of his home detention. The active warrant for his arrest obviously explains why he chose to flee from the police. In summary, the actions of

both Officer Mancera and Lieutenant Virijevich demonstrated their high level of training, professionalism, and courage. I consider this investigation and case closed.”

Chesterton Police Chief Tim Richardson is expected to make a statement on Germann’s findings at the Town Council’s meeting tonight.